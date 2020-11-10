Salina, KS

Saline County Treasurer Hospitalized With COVID-19

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2020

Last week officials announced the Saline County Treasurer’s Office was closing temporarily, with staff working remotely due to potential exposure. The Saline County Health Department said if you visited the Treasurer’s Office on Monday, November 2nd, or Tuesday, November 3rd, please monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.

This week Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois announced he is in the hospital battling COVID-19. DuBois announced via social media:

“A big thanks to the ICU Nurses and Drs for taking great care of me while im on extended stay at SRHC. Guess im a Covid statistic. Hope to get out soon.”

DuBois has been the Saline County Treasurer since first being elected to the office in 2012.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

