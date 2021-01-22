UPDATE: Phase 2 Vaccination Scheduling Closed

UPDATE: Appointment scheduling is closed at this time.

In less than 30 minutes, 900 people secured appointments for their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointment scheduling will re-open as vaccine supply becomes available.

Saline County is preparing to begin Phase 2 vaccinations, and a website is now online for those 65 and older to schedule an appointment.

At this time, only those aged 65 and older, will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Local health experts determined that due to their high mortality and hospitalization rate that senior citizens are the highest priority group included in Phase 2.

After approximately a third of the over 65 population has been vaccinated, the partners will evaluate the ability to move to the next step of Phase 2. Phases and priority groups within each phase will be determined by supply and demand – not time. Phases will move forward as quickly as possible.

According to the Saline County Health Department, a temporary vaccination location has been set up in the former JCP to allow the Community Health Partners a single site from which to operate with minimal impact on daily operations.

Phase 2 also includes high-contact critical workers and those in congregate settings. As vaccine supply becomes available, the Health Department will announce scheduling availability.

Others in Phase 2 will be invited to receive the vaccine, as supply becomes available.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only and only available to those over 65 years old and those in Phase 1, who have yet to be vaccinated.

Due to the limited number of vaccines provided to Saline County each week, mandatory waiting time, vaccine storage requirements, social distancing protocols, and staffing challenges there will be no walk-in appointments.

Appointment scheduling is only available online. Appointments cannot be taken over the phone or in person at this time.

The website to sign up will be available at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Do not schedule an appointment if you are under 65 and have not been told you are in Phase 1.

Appointments will open up as vaccines become available. Please check back often.

