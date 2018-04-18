Saline County Tax Payment Deadline Approaching

While the biggest tax deadline of the year was earlier this week, another local tax deadline is still looming.

According Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois, the 2017 second half tax payments are due May 10th. The 2017 tax statements were mailed in November 2017. First half tax was due December 20, 2017 and second half tax is due May 10, 2018.

Please send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment. Please remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you.

Can’t find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860 for the amount due and the tax ID number. A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2017 first half tax has not been paid, interest is due. Please call the Treasurer’s Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment.