Saline County Steady With 21 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has gone three days in a row without any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report. The county is holding steady with 21 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, though, numbers keep rising. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are a total of 5,030 positive cases and 134 deaths.

The agency on Saturday reported 297 new cases, and on Sunday 284 new cases.

Saline County residents are encouraged to help the community and our health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus. You can do this by: