Saline County Slide-Offs

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2019

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office worked three motor vehicle accidents over the snowy weekend, but no occupants required medical attention. Deputies worked a crash in the 4800 block of K4 Highway on Sunday around 8am, after a 2007 Ford Focus slid off the road and hit a tree. The 29-year-old driver cut his lip but refused medical treatment.

 

Sunday at 11:08, a 21-year-old driver from Castle Rock, Co was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and slid off Magnolia Road near Woodland Rd.

 

Deputies are looking for the driver who’ vehicle missed a turn on Denton and Geissler Road Sunday night – slid through a fence into the Bavaria Community Cemetery and sped away. Authorities think the vehicle will have significant front end damage.



