Saline County Sheriff’s Office Log 8-9-21

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a handgun from a truck in Brookville. The owner told deputies that sometime between August 1 and the 6th, someone entered his Ford pickup and stole a Glock model 42 .380-caliber pistol. There was no sign of forced entry. The gun is valued at $300.

A single car crash sends a Brookville woman to the hospital. Deputies say a 56-year-old woman was driving west on Watkins Road and was pulled into the ditch after the wheels hit the soft shoulder. The 2005 Toyota Highlander came to a stop after hitting a metal fence post in the field. The woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with undisclosed pain. The accident happened on Friday about 3:35pm on Watkins Road near Miller Road.