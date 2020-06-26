Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 6-26-20

Saline County law enforcement respond to a fire south of Salina and are investigating a burglary west of town in unrelated incidents.

At 1:46 p.m. Thursday, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was called to a field on fire in the 9600 block of S. Burma Rd. A 77-year-old Lindsborg farmer driving a combine had just started to cut his field when for an unknown reason, his field caught on fire which destroyed 20 acres of wheat. The fire then spread to a neighboring field belonging to a 40-year-old Lindsborg man and destroyed 13 acres wheat before Rural Fire District No. 2 put out the blaze. The fire caused $5,950 worth of damage to the farmer’s field, while $2,210 worth of damage is done to his neighbor’s field. There is no damage to his equipment.

Someone broke in to the Cargill scale office, 1112 N. Halstead Rd., between 1 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. on Thursday. The person kicked in the door on the north side of the building to enter. Taken is a black Motorola radio and microphone, set of lock box keys and a Blood Worm Pathogen first aid kit. The wood frame around the door is damaged in the break in as well. The vehicle was caught on security camera from the facility, however, it’s not descriptive enough to get a suspect vehicle description. Damage and loss is around $830. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is working with Cargill to see if they have another surveillance video to better help.