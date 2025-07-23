Saline County Seeks public Input on Next County Administrator

Saline County is gearing up for the search for our next County Administrator, and we are asking residents to provide input about what qualities and qualifications you most value in upcoming candidates.

Current County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will retire on March 31. To ensure a smooth transition, the County is beginning the search process early.

Among their many duties, the county administrator oversees day-to-day county operations, manages budgets, coordinates departmental activities, and ensures that county services effectively meet community needs.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on what qualities they believe are necessary for Saline County’s next Administrator. Input can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or through comments on the county’s social media channels.

All comments submitted will be made available to the commission, but those submitted by July 31 will help assist in developing the recruitment materials.

Input can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or through comments on the county’s social media channels.