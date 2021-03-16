Saline County Registering Phase 3 and 4

Saline County health officials are preparing to begin vaccinating those in the Phase 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Governor Laura Kelly announced the state will move to Phase 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday March 22nd. With this move, individuals between ages 16 and 64 with a preexisting medical condition and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure will be eligible for vaccination.

Saline County is currently finishing out those who registered under Phase 2 and expect to move to Phases 3 & 4 as soon as possible.

While Phases 3 and 4 include the 16- to 64-year-old population, Saline County is currently receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for those 18 and older. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently on the market approved for those under 18.

If you believe you are an eligible member of an eligible population and have not yet registered, please do so immediately. If you have already registered, please do not register again.

Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines, the Saline County Health officer expects to allow the current public health order to expire on March 21 at 11:59.

The best vaccine for you is the first one offered to you.

Dillon’s pharmacy is actively taking vaccination registrations, and other pharmacies are anticipating being able to offer the same soon. You are encouraged to sign up on as many lists as possible to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

If you receive a vaccine elsewhere, please contact the health department to have your name removed from the registry. You will need to get both your first and second vaccines from the same organization.

Vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.