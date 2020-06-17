Saline County Ready to Phase Out

As Saline County is preparing to transition to the Phase Out portion of its reopening plan, authorities are reporting the 38th confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the latest case is a male in his 30ss associated with a prior positive case, who is isolating at home.

The Health Department is now actively monitoring seven cases. While there have been two deaths in Saline County, all other cases have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

County Health Officer Jason Tiller has announced that unless the situation changes dramatically within the next 24 hours, he will sign a new local health order to transition Saline County to Phase Out as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 19.

While Phase Out contains no mass gathering limitations, social distancing protocols continue to be recommended. COVID-19 continues to exhibit the potential for increased disease spread.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 11,681 cases and 247 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

As a reminder, the 2020 Census is still active. Unfortunately, Kansas has now dropped to 13th nationwide in self-response rate. While Saline County is one of the top six counties in the state with a current response rate of 70.8%, we encourage the remaining 29% of Saline County residents to respond. A complete and accurate Census count can help us receive resources to respond to future emergencies such as COVID-19. An infogram from the Census Bureau is attached to this release.

Yesterday, the State Finance Council approved a recommendation to release funds received from the CARES Act to counties. While we are still awaiting details on when these funds will be received and how they can be spent, up to $11,026,434 may be coming to Saline County to address local needs related to the current disaster.

We continue to encourage all residents and visitors to take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: