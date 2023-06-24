Saline County Prison Inmate Found Dead

A man serving time in prison for crimes committed in Salina County has died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Nicholas Reimonenq was found in his cell unresponsive and died Saturday morning at the facility. The cause of death is pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently on-going.

Reimonenq, 31, was serving a sentence for one count of burglary and 0ne count of attempted aggravated burglary from Saline County and was admitted to KDOC on May 10th, 2023.