Saline County Organizations Planning Public Forum

A forum on topics including mental health, substance use, homelessness, and interactions within the criminal justice system will be held in Salina next week.

The Saline County CIT Council will host an educational forum on Wednesday, May 3rd, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The CIT Council would like to utilize this time to inform the public about conditions and efforts surrounding

The CIT Council collaborates with community partners to provide services to aid individuals experiencing various forms of crisis. The CIT Council is building programs to help individuals through these times and assist them in their recovery efforts.

Some agencies involved in the CIT Council include:

Salina Police Department

Central Kansas Mental Health Center

CKF Addiction Treatment

Salina Rescue Mission

28th Judicial District Community Corrections

Saline County Sherriff’s Office and jail.

These agencies support the council’s actions toward facilitating change and movement within our community.

Join the CIT Council on Wednesday, May 3rd, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salina Grace Resource Center, 142 S. Seventh Street. During this time, the council will present various projects and programs being built in our community. There will also be time for public questions and comment