Saline County Opens Applications for ’27 Social Services Funding

Saline County Commissioners have changed the way funds will be allocated to outside agencies.

Applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt entities are now being accepted until 5pm on Friday, May 22nd.

Applicants are being asked to focus their requests to address four key questions:

The agency’s mission and how it helps control costs for County departments

How County funding is used to leverage outside funding

Other public support that is received from the value of tax-exempt property and/or City funding

Other fundraising efforts

Agencies will be asked to make presentations to the committee that has been established by the Commission the week of June 1-5th.

The application form and instructions are available on the Saline County website on the Saline County website.

For questions, please contact the Saline County Administrator’s office at 785-309-5810.