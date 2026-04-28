Saline County Opens Applications for ’27 Social Services Funding

Saline County Commissioners have changed the way funds will be allocated to outside agencies.
Applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt entities are now being accepted until 5pm on Friday, May 22nd.
Applicants are being asked to focus their requests to address four key questions:
- The agency’s mission and how it helps control costs for County departments
- How County funding is used to leverage outside funding
- Other public support that is received from the value of tax-exempt property and/or City funding
- Other fundraising efforts
Agencies will be asked to make presentations to the committee that has been established by the Commission the week of June 1-5th.
The application form and instructions are available on the Saline County website on the Saline County website.
For questions, please contact the Saline County Administrator’s office at 785-309-5810.