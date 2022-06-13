Salina, KS

Now: 106 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 106 ° | Lo: 81 °

Saline County Offers Low-Cost Mosquito Tablets

Todd PittengerJune 13, 2022
 

Those annoying mosquitoes are back in force.

According to the Saline County Health Department, while recent rainfall has offered Saline County some much-needed moisture, it has also brought with it some unwelcome new residents- mosquitos.

At best mosquito bites cause skin irritation in the form of red bumps and itching, but more serious consequences of some mosquito bites may include transmission of malaria, dengue virus, Zika and West Nile virus. These serious diseases and viruses can be disabling and potentially deadly.

Not only can mosquitoes carry diseases that afflict humans, your furry friends – dogs and horses in particular – can also be seriously harmed by diseases and parasites spread by mosquitoes.

In an effort to help decrease and manage the mosquito population, Saline County offers low-cost Altosid briquets (more commonly known as “mosquito tablets” or “mosquito dunks”) to treat your standing water.

Altosid briquets are available at the City-County Building in room 209. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Small Briquets treat up to 75 gallons of water for up to 30 days without rain and are available for $2 each.

Large Briquets treat up to 150 gallons of water for up to 150 days (regardless of rain) and are available for $4 each.

 

Altosid Briquets Information

 

You can help control the mosquito population

 

Remove mosquito habitats

·     Make Wednesday DUMP DAY and remove standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, etc.

·     Empty and change water in rain bird baths, fountains, wading pools, pet bowls, etc.

·     Drain or fill temporary pools of water with dirt.

·     Keep swimming pool water treated and circulated.

 

Use appropriate pesticides

·     Stop by the City-County Building Room 209 and get low-cost Altosid briquets to treat your standing water.

·     Control mosquito larvae using the appropriate methods for the habitat.

·     Control adult mosquitoes using insecticides.

 

Use structural barriers

·     Cover gaps in walls, doors, and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

·     Make sure windows and screens are in good working order.

·     Completely cover baby carriers and beds with netting – when is necessary and you can do so safely.

 

Avoid getting bitten

·     Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks. (We know. We know. It’s HOT!)

·     Tuck shirts into pants and pants into socks to cover gaps in your clothing where mosquitoes can get to your skin.

·     Stay indoors when possible, especially if there is a mosquito-borne disease warning in effect.

·     Use EPA-registered mosquito repellents when necessary and follow label directions and precautions closely.

·     Use head nets, long sleeves and long pants if you venture into areas with high mosquito populations.

·     Replace your outdoor lights with yellow “bug” lights, which tend to attract fewer mosquitoes than ordinary lights. The yellow lights are NOT repellents.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

On the Buckle

Retired pro rodeo bullfighter Dustin Brewer is the feature on the 2022 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo buckle...

June 13, 2022 Comments

“Sunflower Summer” Prog...

Top News

June 13, 2022

Saline County Offers Low-Cost Mosqu...

Top News

June 13, 2022

Lions Will Roar in New Space Soon

Kansas News

June 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

On the Buckle
June 13, 2022Comments
Lions Will Roar in New Sp...
June 13, 2022Comments
Gun Found Under Baby Car ...
June 13, 2022Comments
Attempted Theft at Laundr...
June 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra