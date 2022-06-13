Saline County Offers Low-Cost Mosquito Tablets

According to the Saline County Health Department, while recent rainfall has offered Saline County some much-needed moisture, it has also brought with it some unwelcome new residents- mosquitos.

At best mosquito bites cause skin irritation in the form of red bumps and itching, but more serious consequences of some mosquito bites may include transmission of malaria, dengue virus, Zika and West Nile virus. These serious diseases and viruses can be disabling and potentially deadly.

Not only can mosquitoes carry diseases that afflict humans, your furry friends – dogs and horses in particular – can also be seriously harmed by diseases and parasites spread by mosquitoes.

In an effort to help decrease and manage the mosquito population, Saline County offers low-cost Altosid briquets (more commonly known as “mosquito tablets” or “mosquito dunks”) to treat your standing water.

Altosid briquets are available at the City-County Building in room 209. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Small Briquets treat up to 75 gallons of water for up to 30 days without rain and are available for $2 each.

Large Briquets treat up to 150 gallons of water for up to 150 days (regardless of rain) and are available for $4 each.