Saline County Offers Low-Cost Mosquito Tablets

|Remove mosquito habitats
· Make Wednesday DUMP DAY and remove standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, etc.
· Empty and change water in rain bird baths, fountains, wading pools, pet bowls, etc.
· Drain or fill temporary pools of water with dirt.
· Keep swimming pool water treated and circulated.
Use appropriate pesticides
· Stop by the City-County Building Room 209 and get low-cost Altosid briquets to treat your standing water.
· Control mosquito larvae using the appropriate methods for the habitat.
· Control adult mosquitoes using insecticides.
Use structural barriers
· Cover gaps in walls, doors, and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering.
· Make sure windows and screens are in good working order.
· Completely cover baby carriers and beds with netting – when is necessary and you can do so safely.
Avoid getting bitten
· Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks. (We know. We know. It’s HOT!)
· Tuck shirts into pants and pants into socks to cover gaps in your clothing where mosquitoes can get to your skin.
· Stay indoors when possible, especially if there is a mosquito-borne disease warning in effect.
· Use EPA-registered mosquito repellents when necessary and follow label directions and precautions closely.
· Use head nets, long sleeves and long pants if you venture into areas with high mosquito populations.
· Replace your outdoor lights with yellow “bug” lights, which tend to attract fewer mosquitoes than ordinary lights. The yellow lights are NOT repellents.