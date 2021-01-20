Saline County Making Vaccination Progress

Saline County continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations as they are received to healthcare workers. According to the Saline County Health Department, so far more than 1,600 healthcare workers have received their first dose of the vaccine, and many have received their second vaccine dose.

The Central Vaccine Site, a semi- permanent centralized vaccination location, is up and running at the former JC Penney in the Salina Central Mall. It is a joint operation between the Saline County Health Department, Salina Family Healthcare Center, and Salina Regional Health Center. This singular location will help increase the efficient administration of as many vaccine doses as possible in the least amount of time.

Currently, the county is still in Phase 1: vaccinations of healthcare workers, long-term care employees and patients, and EMS. Currently, only Phase 1 is being scheduled at the vaccination location. It is anticipated that Phase 1 will last through the end of January. A scheduling website will be available to handle vaccination appointments for eligible individuals.

Saline County will advance to Phase 2 of vaccination scheduling at the governor’s authorization. County health officials are awaiting information from the state government regarding the following:

specific start to Phase 2,

date the next shipment of vaccines will arrive,

number of doses in the next shipment.