Saline County Invitational Rescheduled

By Jackson Schneider March 25, 2024

Due to expected inclement weather, the Salina County Invitational Track Meet has been postponed until Monday, April 22nd. The event will be held at Salina Stadium, with multiple area schools competing.

The announcement was made via social media on Monday morning.

Tuesday’s forecast in Salina has predicted highs of near 42 degrees, with a low expected below freezing, near 20 degrees overnight. In addition, Winds from 20-30 miles per hour are expected in the afternoon, with higher gusts possible.