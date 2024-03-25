Saline County Invitational Rescheduled

Due to expected inclement weather, the Salina County Invitational Track Meet has been postponed until Monday, April 22nd. The event will be held at Salina Stadium, with multiple area schools competing.

The announcement was made via social media on Monday morning.

Due to forecasted weather, the Saline County Invitational will be moved to Monday, April 22nd. Practice will be held after school tomorrow as normal. pic.twitter.com/JVO1jsSZrq — Salina Central T&F (@SC_Track_Field) March 25, 2024

Tuesday’s forecast in Salina has predicted highs of near 42 degrees, with a low expected below freezing, near 20 degrees overnight. In addition, Winds from 20-30 miles per hour are expected in the afternoon, with higher gusts possible.