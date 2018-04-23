Salina, KS

Saline County Home Burglarized

KSAL StaffApril 23, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a home just outside of Salina had several items of jewelry stolen.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that burglary happened on Friday, April 19 at a home in the 3700 block of E. Country Club road.

Soldan says that the homeowners, Ronald and Lisa Frank, arrived home at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and had discovered that someone had been inside of the residence. They had been away from the home since 11 a.m. earlier in the day.

Stolen were multiple items of jewelry including a broach and fit bit charger. The value of the stolen jewelry is $2,393.

Authorities are unsure of how the burglar gained entry with no sign of forced entry.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Saline County Home Burglarized

April 23, 2018

