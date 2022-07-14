Saline County: Help Wanted

Saline County is hiring across multiple facilities and jobs this summer.

County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday to cover a wide range of topics including the need to fill numerous job openings.

Although the new jail is not scheduled to open until the fall of 2023 – Smith Hanes says that in a very competitive market they are already recruiting corrections officers with an eye toward the future operation.

Starting wage for a corrections officer is $16.35/HR

with a $500.00 hiring Incentive at 6-months of successful and satisfactory employment.

$1,000.00 Corrections Officer hiring incentive at 1-year of successful and satisfactory employment

A $500.00 flat payment paid in July 2022 (one-time only for 2022)

Other jobs range from an immunization nurse at the Health Department, to records specialist at the Sheriff’s Office and seasonal mowers for grass around the roads and bridges.