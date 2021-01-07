Salina, KS

Saline County Health Ordinance Extended

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2021

Saline County has extended its COVID health ordinance for a couple of  more weeks.

According to the Saline County Health Department, after consulting with hospital, healthcare, and local government officials, Health Officer Jason Tiller has determined that a 15-day extension of the existing public health order is necessary.

Restrictions in the order include limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 15 in an indoor space with several exceptions. Retail businesses can stay open, with restrictions including capacity limits. Bars and restaurants can remain open with some restrictions, doing business between 5AM and midnight. Gyms, health clubs, and physical fitness type businesses can also remain open, with some restrictions. Auditoriums and theaters can also remain open, with some restrictions. Churches can also remain open, with some restrictions.

All businesses are expected to enforce masking, and social distancing.

Enforcement of the ordinance is by law enforcement officers.

Complete Text of Health Order

