Saline County Ghost Town Tour Planned

Todd PittengerOctober 3, 2021

If you have ever wanted to experience a real ghost town you have an opportunity to do so later this month. Salina Parks and Recreation is planning a tour of Saline County ghost towns.

According to the agency, towns come and go throughout history, some become ghost towns still haunt the pages of history books. What was its purpose, who lived there, and why has it disappeared?

They will take a driving tour and revisit these ghost towns that haunt Saline County.

The ghost town tour is planned for Sunday, October 24th.

When: October 24th from 2pm until 4pm

Cost: $25 per person, Ages 10 years old & up

Register in office or online at www.salinaparks.com under the Online Catalog

