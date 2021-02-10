Saline County Expanding Vaccination Priorities

Saline County Health Officials are preparing to broaden those who are being vaccinated against COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department expects to meet their milestone of vaccinating 30 percent of the over 65 population by the end of this week.
According to the agency, this will allows them to start scheduling high-contact critical workers to receive their vaccinations beginning next week. Those eligible to be vaccinated in this group include:
- First-responders, including law enforcement and firefighters,
- City and county critical infrastructure workers,
- K-12 staff and childcare providers.
Evening clinics will be available to accommodate the unique scheduling challenges of K-12 staff and childcare providers.
If you believe you are eligible to receive your vaccine and have not yet registered please do so immediately.
Vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.
You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page.