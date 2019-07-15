Saline County Drowning

Salina, KS

KSAL StaffJuly 15, 2019
The body of a Saline County man was recovered early Monday morning after he apparently drowned in a farm pond.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 9:30pm Sunday, 75-year-old Errol D. Redden told his wife he was going to clear out a drain that had become clogged underwater in the 11000 block of S. Niles Road.

When he did not return, his wife called their son to check on him.

Deputies were called just after 2am to recover the body.

Authorities say Redden was not able to surface after he became caught in the overflow pipe in the pond.

