Saline County Down to One Active COVID-19 Case

Saline County is down to just one active COVID-19 case.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have not had any additional cases of COVID-19 to report for over a week.

The Health Department continues to actively monitor one case who is isolated at home. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

Governor Kelly announced that she will be issuing a new statewide emergency declaration that will go into effect on May 27th. This statewide emergency declaration will lift several previously issued executive orders. Saline County Health Officer, Jason Tiller, has issued a local health order that will make Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Reopening Plan a local order in Saline County beginning on May 27th.

Mass gatherings will remain restricted to 15 or fewer persons and all activities and business restrictions under Phase 2 will remain and will remain in effect until at least June 8th. The movement to Phase 3 will depend on monitoring of our testing rates, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ability to contact trace, and the availability of personal protective equipment.

Announcements:

KDHE issued a recommendation for voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for Kansas who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, over the Memorial Day weekend and did not use protective measures, such as social distancing and face masks.

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus by: