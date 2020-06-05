Saline County Down to One Active COVID-19 Case

Saline County is down to one active COVID-19 case.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they continue to actively monitor one case who is isolated at home. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

Overall, Saline County has had 30 positive COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Announcements:

Phase 3 is slated to begin on Friday, June 5th at 12:01 a.m. All businesses, events, and activities will be allowed to open and mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less with still following social distancing recommendations and disinfection guidelines. Phase Out is slated for June 19th.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller says “for all of this to be successful, everyone has to do their part. Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right.”

Testing rates, COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, the number of deaths, and our ability to do contact tracing are some of the many things that will go into decisions moving forward. Here is what you can do to help reach reopening milestones: