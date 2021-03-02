Saline County Deputy Among New Graduates

A new Saline County Sheriff Deputy is among the latest graduates from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

According to the University of Kansas, 27 new law enforcement officers graduated last Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

Deputy Luke Davis of the Gray County Sheriff’s Office was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Nelson Mosley of the Rose Hill Police Department. Mike Satterlee, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 274th Basic Training Class.

Officer Samantha Snell of the Galena Police Department was recognized by KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck and awarded a KLETC Certificate of Commendation for her actions in the performance of her duties. Snell, along with Officer Logan Grant of the Galena Police Department, risked their lives on Jan. 18 in an attempt to save victims of a fiery two-vehicle head-on crash. Grant will be recognized when he graduates March 19.

Jonathon Dunfee of the Kansas City Public Schools Police Department was also recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in October 2020, represented 23 municipal, county, and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

Brown

Brock Becker, Horton Police Department

Chance Johansen, Hiawatha Police Department

Butler

Peyton Heidebrecht, Rose Hill Police Department

Cherokee

Samantha Snell, Galena Police Department

Douglas

Andrew Miller, KU Public Safety

Austin Kost, Eudora Police Department

Ellis

Lindsey Clayton, Hays Police Department

Franklin

Andrew Dougan, Ottawa Police Department

Grant

Neal Baker, Ulysses Police Department

Gray

Luke Davis, Gray County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson

Darien Willis, Kansas City Public Schools Police Department

Jonathon Dunfee, Kansas City Public Schools Police Department

Kiowa

Sean Kost, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office

Leavenworth

Derrick Weller, Lansing Police Department

Lyon

Benjamin Folks, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Pottawatomie

Luis Vargas Baez, St. George Police Department

Rawlins

Michael Runkle, Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office

Reno

Michael Mendez, Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Adam Scalisi, Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Camron Hurley, Hutchinson Police Department

Saline

Trenton Shaft, Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Seward

Malerie Denson, Liberal Police Department

Sherman

Tanner Feasel, Goodland Police Department

Chalee Luther, Goodland Police Department

Thomas

Justin Barber, Colby Police Department

Washington