Saline County Declares Local Disaster Emergency

Saline County Commissioners formally declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency during today’s board meeting after a record-breaking 13+ inches of snow fell across the county in a single day.

Emergency Management Director Michelle Weis presented the resolution, following a verbal declaration by Commission Chair Joe Hay, Jr. on January 4.

This declaration allows Saline County to seek state assistance and reimbursement for storm-related expenses, including time, equipment, and repairs.

The declaration remains in effect for seven days unless renewed or terminated earlier by the board.