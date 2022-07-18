Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 68 °

Saline County COVID Spread is High Again

Todd PittengerJuly 18, 2022

COVID cases locally are beginning to spike again. The transmission rate of COVID is Saline County has been designated as high.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment moved Saline County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from “moderate” to “high” last week, bypassing the “substantial” designation altogether.

The data also indicates a dramatic uptick in reported cases since June; however, Salina Regional Health Center reports that daily hospitalizations remain in the single digits. With your help, we can keep it that way.

 

The agency says vaccines are free, safe, effective, and widely available. Staying up-to-date on your vaccinations provides a significant amount of protection. Those who are up-to-date are less likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the virus, if they do contract COVID-19. Unfortunately, no vaccine is 100 percent guaranteed to prevent COVID.

With that in mind, they urge all residents to stay vigilant. Stay home if you are sick- especially when it comes to COVID. Get tested. Free tests are available at the Health Department and Salina Family Health Care Center. You can also order them online at COVID.gov/tests.

COVID is not as visible now, to be sure, but it is not over. Now is not the time for complacency

STOP THE SPREAD

  • STAY HOME IF YOU ARE SICK
  • Get tested
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay up-to-date on vaccinations
  • Respect your fellow community members

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Saline County COVID Spread is High ...

COVID cases locally are beginning to spike again. The transmission rate of COVID is Saline County ha...

July 18, 2022 Comments

Senior LPGA Debuts at Salina Countr...

Sports News

July 18, 2022

Search for Pursuit Suspect Ongoing

Kansas News

July 18, 2022

Man With Multiple Warrants Arrested...

Kansas News

July 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Search for Pursuit Suspec...
July 18, 2022Comments
Man With Multiple Warrant...
July 18, 2022Comments
Accident on I-135 Sends O...
July 18, 2022Comments
Man Tries to Bite Officer
July 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra