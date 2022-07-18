Saline County COVID Spread is High Again

COVID cases locally are beginning to spike again. The transmission rate of COVID is Saline County has been designated as high.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment moved Saline County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from “moderate” to “high” last week, bypassing the “substantial” designation altogether.

The data also indicates a dramatic uptick in reported cases since June; however, Salina Regional Health Center reports that daily hospitalizations remain in the single digits. With your help, we can keep it that way.

The agency says vaccines are free, safe, effective, and widely available. Staying up-to-date on your vaccinations provides a significant amount of protection. Those who are up-to-date are less likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the virus, if they do contract COVID-19. Unfortunately, no vaccine is 100 percent guaranteed to prevent COVID.

With that in mind, they urge all residents to stay vigilant. Stay home if you are sick- especially when it comes to COVID. Get tested. Free tests are available at the Health Department and Salina Family Health Care Center. You can also order them online at COVID.gov/tests.

COVID is not as visible now, to be sure, but it is not over. Now is not the time for complacency

STOP THE SPREAD