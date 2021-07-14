BREAKING NEWS

Saline County COVID Death Toll Rises to 120

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2021

There has been another COVID related death in Saline County within the past week. According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 120 total deaths.

There have been 31 new cases of the virus over the past week, with 68 cases currently active.

Salina Regional Health Center reported Wednesday that four people require hospitalization for COVID-19. While medical privacy laws prevent the release of identifying information, teens and young adults account for the bulk of the new and active cases in the county, while most of the people requiring hospitalization are in their 40s, 50s, or 60s.

The Saline County Health officer reports that since the beginning of June, just four people over the age of 70 have tested positive for the virus.

At least 21,387 people have been vaccinated in Saline County. This accounts for approximately 39.4 percent of the total population and an increase of just .4 percent over the previous week. Officials are aware of a reporting issue with federal providers like CVS, the VA, and others who are not reporting their vaccination numbers at the state level.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

