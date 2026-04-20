Saline County Commissioner Resigns

Saline County Commissioner Monte Shadwick has officially announced his resignation.

According to the County, Shadwick was first elected in 2005, and played a significant role in guiding the county through a period of growth and organizational change.

Shadwick’s tenure is notably marked by his leadership in the county’s 2015 transition from a three-member to a five-member commission structure. This change enhanced representation and modernized the county’s legislative processes.

Reflecting on his time in office, Shadwick expressed pride in the evolution of county operations. “Serving the residents of Saline County has been a privilege,” said Shadwick. “I am proud of what this staff and previous commissions have been able to accomplish. We took a 1950s style of government into the modern era and built something that citizens and employees should be proud of.”

Shadwick is stepping down during the final year of his current term, citing a desire to focus on personal goals and new experiences, including travel. Shadwick had previously announced that would not seek re-election for the District 1 position. Commission District 1 represents the north section of the City of Salina as well as the community of New Cambria and unincorporated areas of northeast Saline County.

Prior to being elected as a Saline County Commissioner, Shadwick served eight years as a Salina City Commissioner, including two terms as Salina Mayor.

Shadwick’s county commission vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by the Saline County Republican Party precinct committeemen and committeewomen. This appointee serves until the next general election.