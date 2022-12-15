Salina, KS

Saline County Broadband Gap

Jeff GarretsonDecember 15, 2022

Data going up and down is still an imperfect endeavor.

Now decades into the digital age – gaps to reliable internet connections still exist in Kansas. Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to look at issues across Saline County including the FCC broadband map.

Smith-Hanes says data collected from a survey of rural area residents will help broadband providers and government officials understand where pockets of underserved areas exits.

Listen to the discussion here:

 

 

The FCC says by providing feedback about the service at your specific location, reliability of the maps, and consequently funding to close the gaps in coverage can be achieved.

Take part by heading to salinecountyks.gov and scroll down to the FCC Mapping Challenge link.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

