Saline County Begins Registering For Phase 3 Vaccinations

Saline County health officials are now registering people in the Phase 3 population group to be vaccinated.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they are still scheduling vaccinations for Phase 2 populations. In preparation for Phase 3, they will now begin taking registrations for:

those aged 16 to 64 with severe medical risks,

all critical workers, and

all vaccinated persons prioritized in Phases 1 and 2.

The decision to move into Phase 3 will be determined at the State level.

If you believe you are an eligible member of a Phase 2 or Phase 3 population and have not yet registered, please do so immediately.

If you have already registered, please do not register again.

Vaccinate Saline County Kansas Website

The best vaccine for you is the first one offered to you.

Dillon’s pharmacy is actively taking vaccination registrations and other pharmacies are anticipating being able to offer the same in the near future.

You are encouraged to sign up on as many lists as possible to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

If you receive a vaccine elsewhere please contact us to have your name removed from the registry. You will need to get both your first and second vaccines from the same organization.

Vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community