Saline County Beer Bust

Two adults and five teenagers were taken into custody after the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an underage drinking party.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Friday night around 9:15pm, deputies were sent to a property in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road.

Upon arrival officers noticed beer cans scattered around the grounds and teens running to hide.

Five teens were given Notice To Contact tickets and released to their parents, while 27-year-old Corey Penningon and 27-year-old Kayla Bott were arrested for charges that could include unlawfully hosting minor’s consuming alcohol.

Age rage of the children involved were reported to be 14-to-16-years of age.