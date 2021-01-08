Saline County Awards Grant Funding

The Saline County Commission has approved grant funding to a dozen businesses.

According to the county, the funding comes from a Community Development Block Grant, Coronavirus Relief Grant dollars approved in July of 2020. Of that amount, $120,000 was to be used for economic development in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and $12,000 for grant administration by the North Central Regional Planning Commission.

These grant dollars were to be used specifically for businesses outside of Salina city limits and for businesses that retained employees that met low-to-moderate-income thresholds.

A total of thirteen businesses submitted applications and went through the rigorous verification process. In the end, twelve of those businesses were selected by an appointed committee that reviewed the applications to receive grant funds for working capital for business retention.

Businesses receiving funding include:

Midwest Sticker Shop

Central States Industrial Services

BEL Tree Farm

Blue Barn Door

Olson Rentals

Gypsum Flea Market

Olson Financial Services

Exit 14 Restaurant

Gypsum Valley Loomix

Huebele Farms

K4 Garage

The Spotlight

“We know that this funding is a small drop in the bucket compared to the losses local businesses have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic; but we are thankful to the State of Kansas for this award so that we can funnel what money we can into the Saline County business community,” said Commissioner Robert Vidricksen.