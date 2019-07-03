Saline County Authorities Stress Fireworks Safety

Consumer fireworks are a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays. But they must be used carefully. According to the National Fire Protection Association, each year nearly 10,000 people are treated at hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries.

Salina and Saline County authorities urge citizens to be fireworks smart, before, during and after their personal fireworks displays.

Before: Choose an open area away from spectators, homes and buildings and dry vegetation. Use a garden hose to wet down the area before firing.

During: As each device burns out, soak it using a hose, or a bucket of water.

After: Place all used items in a covered, fireproof container and leave it outside and away from homes and buildings.

Obey all laws:

Saline County (Assaria & New Cambria follows the County regulations):

Dates of Sale – June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Dates of Discharge – June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight each day

City of Salina:

Dates of Sale – June 27th through July 4th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Dates of Discharge – only on July 3rd & 4th from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day *Will be strictly enforced*

Fireworks Displays:

July 4th – Sky Fire

July 3rd – Salina Country Club – for members only ** Their show this year will take place with Consumer grade fireworks only so thus they were not required to obtain a display permit since it fell well within the discharge dates/times **

City of Gypsum:

No sale in the City limits

Dates of Discharge – July 1st – July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight

City of Smolan:

No sale in the City limits

Date of Discharge – July 3rd and July 4th from 8 a.m. to midnight

Regulations (same for both City and County):

When using approve consumer fireworks, a person shall not ignite or discharge fireworks :

a. While on public property (no parks, roadways, road shoulders, etc.);

b. While on private property without the express written consent of the property owner, including the property owner’s name, address, telephone number and signature;

c. Into, under, or from a car or vehicle, whether moving or standing still, or on a public roadway or the right-of-way adjoining a public roadway;

d. Within 100 feet of any hospital, sanitarium, infirmary, nursing home, or assisted living facility; (County regulation says 1,000 feet)

e. Within 300 feet of any consumer fireworks facility;

f. So as to throw, cast, or propel the fireworks in the direction of or into the path of any person or group of persons, whether on foot, on a bicycle, on a motorcycle, or in a vehicle;

g. So as to impact adjoining property from either direct contact from fireworks or the residue resulting from the use of fireworks.

h. Sky Lanterns/Arial Luminaries are banned in all of Saline County. They cannot be sold or discharged.

To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.

You can contact the following agencies to obtain information regarding the ordinances pertaining to the purchase and use of fireworks in your area:

Salina Police Department 785-826-7210 Saline County Sheriff 785-826-6500

Salina Fire Department 785-826-7340 Emergency Management 785-826-6511