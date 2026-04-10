Saline County Administrator Retires

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will step away from his duties today after six years on the job.

Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to reflect on his time in Salina and take a look at what lies ahead for Saline County.

One of the newest bright spots he pointed to was the agreement with SkyWest Airlines to open a maintenance facility at the Salina Airport. A move Smith-Hanes believes will bring more fuel to Saline County’s economic engine.

The County Administrator serves as Saline County’s chief administrative officer, and Smith-Hanes was deeply involved in the daily decisions connected to the construction of the new Saline County Jail that was completed in the Fall of 2023.

Consolidation

Looking ahead at county government in Kansas, he said the question of consolidating some of the state’s 105 counties is coming.

Next Man Up

Matt Stiles, moves over from being the City Administrator in Hillsboro, Kansas and will officially take over the position of Saline County Administrator on Monday, April 13th.