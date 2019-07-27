Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 72 °

BREAKING NEWS

Salina’s Wearing Named to Complete Count Committee

Lauren FitzgeraldJuly 27, 2019

Governor Laura Kelly made 28 appointments to the Kansas Complete Count Committee created through Executive Order #19-07.

The committee’s duty is to coordinate efforts to promote and advertise the 2020 Census. Committee members will coordinate responses to questions about the Census, provide available resources on hard-to-count populations and help ensure the highest participation rate possible.

“It is a priority that my administration provides the Kansas Complete Count Committee the tools they need to ensure an accurate count,” Kelly said. “Every voice is important and every Kansan must be counted. In addition to the amount of federal funding that is on the line, we need an accurate picture of our communities so that we can properly plan for the future. These individuals are highly passionate professionals willing to step up to the challenge.”

Appointed members:

  1. Scott F. Anglemyer, Shawnee, executive director for the Kansas Association of Community Action Programs
  2. Sydney Anselmi, Pittsburg, community leader
  3. Irene Caudillo, Kansas City, president of El Centro Kansas City
  4. Robert Cooper, Topeka, executive director of the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
  5. Kasey Featherston, Kansas City, director of Refugee and Immigration Services at Kansas Catholic Charities
  6. Tiara Marie Floyd, Lawrence, student body president at the University of Kansas
  7. Martha Gabehart, Auburn, executive director of the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns
  8. Robert F. Gilligan, Emporia, governmental relations specialist at the Kansas Association of School Boards
  9. Douglas Graham, Girard, public relations manager at Greenbush Southeast Kansas Education Service Center
  10. Janee Hanzlick, Overland Park, Johnson County commissioner
  11. Marieta Hauswer, Johnson, Kansas Farm Bureau Women’s Committee chair
  12. Chris Howell, Topeka, executive director of the Office of Native American Affairs
  13. Amber Jackson, Silver Lake, advertising director for the Kansas Press Association
  14. Brandon Johnson, Wichita, Wichita city councilman
  15. David Jordan, Hutchinson, president of the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund
  16. Leslie Kaufman, Topeka, director of Government Relations and Legal Counsel at Kansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.
  17. Lucille King, Lawrence, co-president of the Kansas League of Women Voters
  18. Clayton Taylor McCarty, Colby, owner of McCarty Family Farms
  19. Janet McRae, Spring Hill, economic development director for Miami County
  20. Robin Newell, Emporia, library director for the Emporia Public Library
  21. Jansen Penny, Manhattan, student body president at Kansas State University
  22. Trudy Rice, Lawrence, program leader coordinator for Extension Community Vitality at Kansas State University
  23. Henry Schwaller, Hays, mayor of Hays
  24. Blanca Soto, Dodge City, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed
  25. Wendi Stark, Manhattan, Census outreach manager at the League of Kansas Municipalities
  26. Becky Tuttle, Wichita, Wichita city councilwomen
  27. Elizabeth Wearing, Salina, coordinator of Programs, Communications and New Initiatives for the Dane G. Hansen Foundation
  28. John Wilson, Lawrence, vice president of Advocacy for Kansas Association for Children

The U.S. Constitution requires a Census every 10 years. The next one starts April 1, 2020. The Census will determine how the federal government distributes over $6 billion in federal funds to Kansas every year.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina’s Wearing Named to Com...

Governor Laura Kelly made 28 appointments to the Kansas Complete Count Committee created through Exe...

July 27, 2019 Comments

Counterfeit Crime Caught on Camera

Top News

July 26, 2019

Henrik Sohn Selected as Kansas Wesl...

Sports News

July 26, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7-27

Sports News

July 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

State Survey: Violent Cri...
July 26, 2019Comments
Salina Police
Gun Stolen from Glovebox
July 26, 2019Comments
Friday Night Hip Hop Show...
July 26, 2019Comments
Cool Cars Cruise Through ...
July 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH