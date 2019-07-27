Salina’s Wearing Named to Complete Count Committee

Governor Laura Kelly made 28 appointments to the Kansas Complete Count Committee created through Executive Order #19-07.

The committee’s duty is to coordinate efforts to promote and advertise the 2020 Census. Committee members will coordinate responses to questions about the Census, provide available resources on hard-to-count populations and help ensure the highest participation rate possible.

“It is a priority that my administration provides the Kansas Complete Count Committee the tools they need to ensure an accurate count,” Kelly said. “Every voice is important and every Kansan must be counted. In addition to the amount of federal funding that is on the line, we need an accurate picture of our communities so that we can properly plan for the future. These individuals are highly passionate professionals willing to step up to the challenge.”

Appointed members:

Scott F. Anglemyer, Shawnee, executive director for the Kansas Association of Community Action Programs Sydney Anselmi, Pittsburg, community leader Irene Caudillo, Kansas City, president of El Centro Kansas City Robert Cooper, Topeka, executive director of the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Kasey Featherston, Kansas City, director of Refugee and Immigration Services at Kansas Catholic Charities Tiara Marie Floyd, Lawrence, student body president at the University of Kansas Martha Gabehart, Auburn, executive director of the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns Robert F. Gilligan, Emporia, governmental relations specialist at the Kansas Association of School Boards Douglas Graham, Girard, public relations manager at Greenbush Southeast Kansas Education Service Center Janee Hanzlick, Overland Park, Johnson County commissioner Marieta Hauswer, Johnson, Kansas Farm Bureau Women’s Committee chair Chris Howell, Topeka, executive director of the Office of Native American Affairs Amber Jackson, Silver Lake, advertising director for the Kansas Press Association Brandon Johnson, Wichita, Wichita city councilman David Jordan, Hutchinson, president of the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund Leslie Kaufman, Topeka, director of Government Relations and Legal Counsel at Kansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. Lucille King, Lawrence, co-president of the Kansas League of Women Voters Clayton Taylor McCarty, Colby, owner of McCarty Family Farms Janet McRae, Spring Hill, economic development director for Miami County Robin Newell, Emporia, library director for the Emporia Public Library Jansen Penny, Manhattan, student body president at Kansas State University Trudy Rice, Lawrence, program leader coordinator for Extension Community Vitality at Kansas State University Henry Schwaller, Hays, mayor of Hays Blanca Soto, Dodge City, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed Wendi Stark, Manhattan, Census outreach manager at the League of Kansas Municipalities Becky Tuttle, Wichita, Wichita city councilwomen Elizabeth Wearing, Salina, coordinator of Programs, Communications and New Initiatives for the Dane G. Hansen Foundation John Wilson, Lawrence, vice president of Advocacy for Kansas Association for Children

The U.S. Constitution requires a Census every 10 years. The next one starts April 1, 2020. The Census will determine how the federal government distributes over $6 billion in federal funds to Kansas every year.