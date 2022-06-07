Salina, KS

Salina’s Guitar Junkie

June 7, 2022

Steve Hanson has been hooked on music since he was a teenager – playing guitar in his first band with a couple of friends.

 

Hanson joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at Salina’s music scene, the Festival Jam and his own musical journey.

Steve played in various bands along the way and opened SM Hanson Music in the early 1970’s. That passion led to sharing his gift with hundreds of music students throughout the years, something he’s still focused on today.

 

His passion for working behind the scenes and producing big shows is another gift he keeps giving to Salina.

The 36th Annual SM Hanson Music Festival Jam will open the Smoky Hill River Festival Thursday on the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.

The showcase boasts a variety of styles with 16 bands from around the region and runs from 6pm to 10pm. Gates open at 4pm.

