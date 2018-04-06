Salina, KS

Salinans Win “Suite Deal” From Kansas Lottery

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2018

Thirty Kansas Lottery players have each won a VIP racing weekend prize package to the May NASCAR races at Kansas Speedway. Among the winners are over a half dozen people from Salina.

According to the lottery, the lucky winners were drawn in the first of two Kansas Speedway online-only second-chance drawings.

To become eligible to win a VIP racing weekend, players entered the Kansas Speedway drawing through the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn Players Loyalty program from February 11 through noon April 3, 2018.

The 30 winners are:

  1. Kole Smith of Salina
  2. Brandon Tatman of Goodland
  3. Vicki Key of Junction City
  4. Cindy Keller of Quinter
  5. Sylvia Lipe of Salina
  6. Krissi Huelsman of Salina
  7. Robert Tripp of Salina
  8. Daniel Key of Junction City
  9. Gail Ely of Hutchinson
  10. Shawn Schuman of Salina
  11. Barry Ingalls of Scott City
  12. Maria Atkins of Anthony
  13. Debbie Hulbert of Valley Center
  14. Carol Tripp of Salina
  15. Alan Hulbert of Valley Center
  16. Daniel Tiemeyer of Wichita
  17. Patricia Hemken of Great Bend
  18. Courtney Culver of Mayetta
  19. Dewayne Lipe of Salina
  20. Kathy Carson of Wathena
  21. Sam Tafish of Wichita
  22. Sheri North of Wichita
  23. Heather Dewater of Chase
  24. Roman Ortiz of Wichita
  25. John Donnelly of Topeka
  26. Jack Moyd of Great Bend
  27. Vernon Coleman II of Wichita
  28. Lisa Hall of Salina
  29. Brenda Geist of Victoria
  30. Mary Michael of Emporia

Each Kansas Speedway grand prize package includes two tickets each day to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night, May 11, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday, May 12, 2018; two admissions to the Kansas Lottery winners’ suite at Kansas Speedway, including food and nonalcoholic beverages; one double occupancy hotel room for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Great Wolf Lodge; round trip trolley tickets between the hotel and track; $400 cash; and mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes.  Each grand prize is valued at approximately $4,800.

All non-winning entries in the first drawing for the May NASCAR races will be eligible to win prizes in the second Kansas Speedway drawing for the October NASCAR races.  The deadline for entries is noon September 4, 2018.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

