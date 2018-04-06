Salinans Win “Suite Deal” From Kansas Lottery

Thirty Kansas Lottery players have each won a VIP racing weekend prize package to the May NASCAR races at Kansas Speedway. Among the winners are over a half dozen people from Salina.

According to the lottery, the lucky winners were drawn in the first of two Kansas Speedway online-only second-chance drawings.

To become eligible to win a VIP racing weekend, players entered the Kansas Speedway drawing through the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn Players Loyalty program from February 11 through noon April 3, 2018.

The 30 winners are:

Kole Smith of Salina Brandon Tatman of Goodland Vicki Key of Junction City Cindy Keller of Quinter Sylvia Lipe of Salina Krissi Huelsman of Salina Robert Tripp of Salina Daniel Key of Junction City Gail Ely of Hutchinson Shawn Schuman of Salina Barry Ingalls of Scott City Maria Atkins of Anthony Debbie Hulbert of Valley Center Carol Tripp of Salina Alan Hulbert of Valley Center Daniel Tiemeyer of Wichita Patricia Hemken of Great Bend Courtney Culver of Mayetta Dewayne Lipe of Salina Kathy Carson of Wathena Sam Tafish of Wichita Sheri North of Wichita Heather Dewater of Chase Roman Ortiz of Wichita John Donnelly of Topeka Jack Moyd of Great Bend Vernon Coleman II of Wichita Lisa Hall of Salina Brenda Geist of Victoria Mary Michael of Emporia

Each Kansas Speedway grand prize package includes two tickets each day to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night, May 11, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday, May 12, 2018; two admissions to the Kansas Lottery winners’ suite at Kansas Speedway, including food and nonalcoholic beverages; one double occupancy hotel room for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Great Wolf Lodge; round trip trolley tickets between the hotel and track; $400 cash; and mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes. Each grand prize is valued at approximately $4,800.

All non-winning entries in the first drawing for the May NASCAR races will be eligible to win prizes in the second Kansas Speedway drawing for the October NASCAR races. The deadline for entries is noon September 4, 2018.