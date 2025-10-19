Salinans Rally For “No Kings”

Protesters in Salina, and across Kansas, were among millions of Americans who packed streets, parks, and town squares across the United States Saturday for No Kings day, according to the organizers. It was a massive day of demonstrations protesting President Donald Trump’s administration, from his deployment of troops to cities to his targeting of political opponents.

Organizers of the Salina event tell KSAL News the official head count was 611. They gathered at one of the busiest intersections in town, South 9th Street and Magnolia, spreading out in multiple directions. The protest in Salina was organized by the local Committed Kansas Activists organization. Shelby Hermosillo was one of the organizers. She told KSAL News the event exceeded her expectations. Within the first hour over 100 people had already gathered.

At the Salina event, protestors stood and held signs, and marched in the area. There were two speaker sessions. It concluded with a candlelight vigil.

Similar rallies were held in over 30 other cities across Kansas, and at 2,600 locations across the country.

Nearly 300 partner organizations signed on to the nonviolent No Kings day, from local- and state-level groups to large national liberal advocacy bodies and labor unions, including the ACLU, Common Cause, Indivisible, the League of Women Voters, and SEIU.

_ _ _

