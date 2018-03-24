Salinans “March for Our Lives”

“March for Our Lives” rallies were held around the globe Saturday, including in Salina, calling for safer schools and gun reform.

Over 100 people gathered at Caldwell Plaza, between the Salina Public Library and the Salina City – County building, to rally. The “March for Our Lives Salina” rally began with the names of the victim’s of the February 14th school shooting in Parkland, Florida, being read. It included multiple speakers, most of them students, and live music. Those age 18 or older could also register to vote at the the event.

Salina South High School student Katelyn Billings was one of the organizers of “March for Our Lives Salina.” She told KSAL News that the purpose of the event was to honor those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting, and to encourage safer schools and a safer community.

Smoky Valley High School student Zach Lofffer told KSAL News that he felt compelled to travel to Salina from Lindsborg to be a part of “March for Our Lives Salina.” Maybe his voice will be heard, and things might change, he said.

International marches took place in the UK, New Zealand, Japan, and Sweden among other nations, in solidarity with U.S. students.

While the main “March for Our Lives” rally took place in Washington, DC, there were more than 800 marches in nearly every U.S. state and on every continent except Antarctica.

The “March for Our Lives” movement was organized by student survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting last month. They are demanding lawmakers act on gun control and school safety.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)