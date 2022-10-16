Salinan to lead Kansas 4-H program

Sarah Maass, whose professional career in 4-H and youth development spans nearly a quarter-century, has been named the state leader for the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program, effective Nov. 13.

Since 2007, Maass has been the 4-H Youth Development agent in the Central Kansas District, covering Ottawa and Saline counties. She was the Lyon County 4-H Youth Development agent from 2004 to 2007.

“Family, church, and 4-H have played a big part in my life and who I am today,” Maass said. “I am thrilled to be able to help lead the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program into the future. I look forward to having conversations with 4-H volunteers, parents, members and extension professionals about the needs for youth and the 4-H program throughout the state.”

She added: “Together, we have the opportunity to continue to change the lives of the families and youth we work with in our communities. I am excited to work with everyone in this new role, as together we will make the best better for Kansans.”

Maass will be responsible for management and leadership of the state’s largest youth development organization, reaching approximately 74,000 youth and their families each year. She will be located in the state 4-H office on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.

Prior to K-State, Maass held 4-H positions in Florida and Oklahoma, beginning as a student office assistant in 1999 for the Oklahoma State 4-H office in Stillwater.

She earned a doctoral degree in life-span human development from K-State in 2018. Her dissertation was a study of the impact of peer relationships, parental influence and adult mentors on the character development of high school adolescents.

Maass also earned a master’s degree in family, youth and community services from the University of Florida in 2004; and undergraduate degree in family relations and child development from Oklahoma State University in 2001.

Rick Peterson, the associate director for extension programs at K-State, has been serving as interim director of the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program.

More information the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program is available online at www.kansas4-h.org.