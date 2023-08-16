Salinan Named President of Global Civic Organization

A Salina-area woman with ties across Kansas has been selected to be the global leader of an international service organization. Longtime Salinan and recently retired Eisenhower Presidential Library exec Linda K. Smith was inducted as Altrusa International’s President at a gathering in San Antonio, Texas.

Altrusa International is a network of nearly 300 local service clubs across eight countries, including the U.S.

According to the organization, five members of Altrusa International of Salina, KS Inc. recently attended the Altrusa International Convention in San Antonio, Tx, at which Salina and Abilene civic leader Linda K. Smith was named and installed as International President of global service organization Altrusa International, Inc.

Smith is a respected, longtime area civic and political leader and a former staff member of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home.

Her involvement in Altrusa spans more than three decades. As International President for 2023-2025, Smith’s leadership and travels will take her to many of the districts and locations across Altrusa International’s eight countries. Her home club, Altrusa International of Salina, is part of a network of 23 clubs in the four-state District Eight region.

“We are delighted to have Linda serving as Altrusa’s International President,” says Altrusa Salina President Margaret Dixon. “Her wisdom, experience and innate leadership savvy equip her uniquely for this task.” Dixon took office as Altrusa Salina’s President in June, for a two-year term.

Altrusa Salina members attending the Altrusa International Convention represented the 29 members of the club, as it was presented first place (tie) for the Letha H. Brown Literacy Award in recognition of its unique Reading Room at Pinnacle Park renovation project. Other awards that Altrusa Salina earned at the international level include a third-place membership award for club growth and a Facebook Challenge recognition. Club officer Brenda R. Smith is serving as Leadership Development Chair for the 2023-2025 biennium. Other Salina club members lead and serve at the District Eight and local levels.

Linda Smith’s charge during her two-year global presidency include supporting the Days for Girls project, challenging Altrusa and ASTRA clubs to donate one million books and complete 500,000 hours of literacy volunteerism, and to complete one Intentional Act of Kindness per member each week.

With her theme of “Altrusans R.O.C.K. – Realize Opportunity, Create Kindness,” Smith hopes to bring additional recognition to the impact that each of the nearly 300 local Altrusa clubs have in their communities. “I am so honored to serve in this role during the biennium,” said Smith. “There is so much enthusiasm being generated by the clubs as they work hard on their membership as well as their local service projects. Multiple new clubs are in formation, which shows that excitement for what Altrusa does continues to grow.”

To learn how to be involved in Altrusa Salina’s literacy and other hands-on service projects, contact President Margaret Dixon at [email protected] .