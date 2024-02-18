Salina YMCA to Host Inaugural Triathlon

The Salina Family YMCA will host its first ever triathlon event this spring.

The swimming, running, and bicycling event will be Sunday, April 14th. All funds raised will support the Salina YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, which makes it possible for children in the Salina community to participate in youth and childcare programs that might otherwise be out of reach for their families.

The triathlon is open to individuals and teams alike. The adult division (for ages 18 and up) includes a 300-meter pool swim, 6-mile indoor bike on Precor Spin bikes and 2-mile outdoor run. The youth division (for ages 8-17) includes a 150-meter pool swim, 3-mile indoor bike on Precor Spin bikes, and 1-mile outdoor run. Awards will be given for the top three male and female finishers in both the adult and youth categories.

“The YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign provides direct financial support to youth in our community so they can participate in programs that build character and teach skills for life,” said Chris Lehecka, Salina Family YMCA Associate Executive Director. “Strong Kids gives our community’s children a chance to play in youth sports, take swim lessons and receive quality afterschool care.”

“Events that bring people together are fun for everyone involved,” said Lehecka. “As a spectator who is cheering on a friend or family member, a volunteer who provides much needed encouragement, or a participant who is challenging themselves, everyone is bringing their own inspiration and energy, bottled up in to a few hours of excitement.”

For more information, including pre-registration, visit salinaymcatriathlon.itsyourrace.com.