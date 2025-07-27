Salina YMCA Event Sets Kids Up for School Year Success

“At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential,” said Marti Higdon, Sr. Director of Community Outreach. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great resources that the Y and our community have to offer.”

Healthy Kids Day a is free, annual event featuring a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the school year. This year’s event will include open swim, open gym(nastics), shoe drive giveaway, raffle, community lunch, and games and activities led by local vendors and community partners.

For more information, visit salinaymca.org/hkd.