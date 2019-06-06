Salina, KS

Salina Wrestling Event Cancelled

KSAL StaffJune 6, 2019

A professional wrestling event which was scheduled for October in Salina has been cancelled.

WWE SmackDown Live had originally been scheduled for Memorial Day. As that event date approached it was postponed, and rescheduled for October.

The October show on Thursday was  cancelled, due to what the WWE says is a scheduling conflict.

All fans who purchased tickets for the Salina event should go to their point of purchase for refunds. Tickets purchased by credit/debit will automatically be refunded within 3 to 5 business days.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

