A Salina man was killed in a crash late Tuesday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Jacob Palmer was driving a 2014 Western Star Wrecker. The wrecker rolled into a ditch along the southbound lanes.

According to the agency, Palmer was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 4:12 Tuesday afternoon, on the Kansas Turnpike in the area of mile marker 25 in Sumner County.