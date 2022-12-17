Salina, KS

Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”

Todd PittengerDecember 17, 2022

A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”.

27-year-old Kylie Tracy was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday.

“Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of cash. The box was on display at various locations around the area. At each location, guesses of how much money is in the box were taken. The closest guess at each location became a finalist.

At the final event Saturday at the Smoky Hill Museum, each finalist had the opportunity to change their guess.

Tracy’s guess was just 36 cents off the actual amount of $2,347.79 which was in the box.

Tracy says says going to give some of her winnings to her mother, spend a little bit, and put the rest in the bank in her savings account.

Major sponsors of “Santa’s Stash” included the Smoky Hill Museum, First Bank Kansas, and the Meridian Media Salina group of radio stations.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

