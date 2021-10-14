Salina Woman Wins $5,634 Lottery Prize

The Kansas Lottery has announced the 10 winners of the Chiefs Club Level Suite Experience promotion, where they will attend the Chiefs game vs. the Raiders on December 12 in luxury. This is the first of two Chiefs second-chance drawings. A Salinan is among the winners.

According to the lottery, the Club Level Suite Experience prize includes a pair of Club Level Suite tickets and parking pass, food and beverages, KC Wolf and Cheerleader appearances, access to Community America Club Level, $100 Chiefs gift card for concessions or merchandise, post-game field photo, and $500 cash! The prize is valued at $5,634.

The Club Level Chiefs Suite Experience winners are:

Virginia McClatchey of St. John Heather Zepeda of Topeka Tracy Hilton of Hoisington David Mcvey of Wichita Ryan Rose of Pratt Haley Krause of Leawood Tracey Wedel of McPherson Jodi Schmitter of Perry Jayme Shank of Salina Brad Schartz of Overland Park

There were 40,683 entries into the Chiefs Suite Experience drawing. All entries that were not selected will rollover into the final drawing.

Five more winners will be drawn in February for a 2022 Season Ticket Package valued at $4,437! There is one drawing remaining in the promotion:

Entry Deadline Announcement Date Number Of Winners February 6, 2022 February 10, 2022 5

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including The Perfect Gift Bonus Cash drawing, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.