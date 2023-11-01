Salina Woman Wins $20,000 Prize

A Salina woman is the winner of a bank card sweepstakes contest.

According to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, Melanie Wangerin was the grand prize winner of $20,000 in the TransFund $20K Summer Giveaway sweepstakes. Wangerin, a longtime credit union member and Salina resident, used her Great Plains Federal Credit Union Debit Mastercard for purchases during the sweepstakes period. Her transaction was randomly drawn by Mastercard from millions of purchase transactions performed by cardholders of participating TransFund financial institutions.

“I might just treat myself to a spa day!” Wangerin joked as she graciously accepted the prize. “It pays to use your Great Plains debit card,” she said.

Great Plains Federal Credit Union is based in Joplin with branches located throughout Missouri and Kansas.

TransFund, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the debit card processing company for Great Plains Federal Credit Union. All TransFund Mastercard-issuing clients were eligible for the sweepstakes and their cardholders were automatically entered.