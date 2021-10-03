Salina Woman Wins $12,500 Lottery Prize

A Salina woman has a new-found windfall. She is among a half-dozen winners in the Kansas’s Lottery’s X Multiplier Bonus second-chance drawing, winning $12,500.

According to the lottery, the winners are:

10X the Cash – $1,000: Karen Brumbaugh of Ada 20X the Cash – $2,000: Fairrah Haberman of Seward 50X the Cash – $5,000: Tim Wagner of Great Bend 100X the Cash – $10,000: Paula Givens of Wichita 200X the Cash – $12,500: Leigh Montoy of Salina Multiplier Super Ticket – $15,000: Stephanie Jones of Carbondale

There were 326,261 entries in the 10X the Cash second-chance drawing. There were 294,134 entries in the 20X the Cash second-chance drawing. There were 236,668 entries in the 50X the Cash second-chance drawing. There were 156,612 entries in the 100X the Cash second-chance drawing. There were 92,541 entries in the 200X the Cash second-chance drawing. Finally, there were 68,379 entries in the Multiplier Super Ticket second-chance drawing.

To see details on other second-chance drawings, such as the Super Chiefs Suite Experience, the Rivalry Getaway promotion, and the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion, visit the promotions page of the Kansas Lottery website.